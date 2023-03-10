Is it not possible to provide a safe route for genuine refugees by allowing them to apply in France? Surely this would eliminate the need for genuine refugees to undertake a hazardous crossing of the channel and deny the traffickers most, if not all, of the potential income from this illegal activity.

The proposed Tory legislation may prove to be illegal (as advised by their own lawyers) and is a further indication of their inability to deal with the refugee situation in a humane and rational way.

We were co-founders of the European Convention of Human Rights and it is appalling that the Tories have even considered withdrawing from this international treaty ... shame on them!

The convention established the right to life, liberty, freedom from torture and slavery as well as other human rights.

The boat people are a small percentage of asylum seekers granted asylum and of those who have made the hazardous crossing, most have been granted asylum even if getting a decision has taken an unacceptable time.

Jim Welsman,

Stamford Bridge,

York

...YVETTE Cooper, Labour's shadow home secretary, when asked how her party would halt illegal immigration replied, by arresting the criminal gang leaders.

How this would be achieved is still in the ether.

I would suggest her proposal to be a blatant smoke screen to obscure Labour's open border policy of everyone welcome.

Labour's stubborn, blinkered shadow cabinet remain as deluded as ever.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby,

North Yorkshire