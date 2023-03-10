Northern Powergrid said 2,650 premises in the Breightgon and South Duffield area, near Selby, had been affected by a major power cut caused an unexpected problem with cables or equipment.

It estimated supplies would be restored by mid-morning.

Another 100 properties in Elvington, near York, have been affected by a major power cut.

Northern Powergrid expected supplies to be restored by noon.

A third power cut has halted supplies to 60 premises in the Wains Road area of Dringhouses.

The power cuts come after a night of snowfall and strong winds, but the company did not say if they were connected to this weather.