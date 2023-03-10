THOUSANDS of people are without power in the York area today.
Northern Powergrid said 2,650 premises in the Breightgon and South Duffield area, near Selby, had been affected by a major power cut caused an unexpected problem with cables or equipment.
It estimated supplies would be restored by mid-morning.
Another 100 properties in Elvington, near York, have been affected by a major power cut.
Northern Powergrid expected supplies to be restored by noon.
A third power cut has halted supplies to 60 premises in the Wains Road area of Dringhouses.
The power cuts come after a night of snowfall and strong winds, but the company did not say if they were connected to this weather.
