Selby Town Primary Care Network has joined forces with Dementia Forward to host free weekly activity sessions for people coping with illness or long-term health conditions.

One of the café’s volunteers, 93-year-old Albert Hamer, plays a key role in ensuring everyone feels at home – as he is the group’s beloved chief meet and greet doorman.

Albert, a former processor at an oil extraction plant, cared for his wife Ethel when she developed dementia and knows how to put a smile on the faces of visitors.

He said: "It’s all about meeting and greeting people properly. If you do it well, they come back – and that’s what you want. I try to be a bit of a friend to them and to be happy with them all.

“I just love this role. I make sure people feel they are welcome. It doesn’t matter what they need, I just try to help them. I’ll even given them a little cuddle if they need they need it.”

The cafe is held in Selby every Wednesday (Image: UGC)

Albert will be 94 in just a few weeks – but said he has absolutely no plans to slow down at all.

As the chief 'meeter and greeter' at the cafe, he admits he is living his best life – as he loves making people happy.

“It’s all about having joke and a bit of fun or providing a shoulder to lean on if you need it. I love life and I love to share that feeling. I love making people happy because it makes me happy too," he added.

Albert, who was married for 64 years before Ethel’s death, spends much of his free time volunteering at local groups and clubs – and loves getting out and about to chat to people.

The wellbeing cafe in Selby, which is funded via Two Ridings Community Foundation, is held every Wednesday from 10am until 12pm at Selby Methodist Church and is open to all.

A wide range of activities have already been organised for visitors – including a performance by a ukulele band, history talks and chair exercises – but others are planned for the future.

Membership ranges from late 30s and upwards, with a host of volunteers of all ages - and the popularity of the cafe is growing from strength to strength.

Helen Brazil, dementia care co-ordinator for the Selby Town Primary Care Network, said: "We wanted to create a safe place for anyone to enjoy, regardless of diagnosis or condition. Everyone is welcome.

"This is a first for us, and a first for an NHS group really. The cafe has allowed us to stretch the boundaries and extend what we offer – it’s the direction we want holistic care to go in."