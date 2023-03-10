MORE than 90 schools are closed today (March 10) in York and across North Yorkshire.
In York Elvington CE School is closed because of a power cut in the village.
In North Yorkshire the following schools are closed:
- Ainderby Steeple Church of England Primary School
- All Saints, Kirby Overblow
- Askrigg VC Primary School
- Aspin Park Primary School, Knaresborough
- Bainbridge CE Primary and Nursery School
- Bradleys Both Community Primary School
- Brayton Academy
- Brougham Street Community Nursery School
- Castleton Primary School
- Coppice Valley Primary School
- Cowling Community Primary School
- Dacre Braithwaite CE Primary School
- Darley CP School East Cowton CE School
- Embsay C of E (VC) Primary School
- Ermysted’s Grammar School
- Federation of Grewelthorpe and Fountains Primary Schools
- Federation of Snape Community & Thornton Watlass CE Primary Schools
- Follifoot Primary Fountains Earth CE School
- Glaisdale Primary School
- Glasshouses CP School
- Glusburn Community Primary School
- Goathland
- Goldsborough Sicklinghall Federation
- Grove Road CP School
- Gunnerside Methodist (VC) Primary School
- Hackforth & Hornby CE Primary School
- Hampsthwaite Primary School
- Harrogate High
- Hawes Primary School
- Hipswell CE Primary School
- Kettlesing Felliscliffe Primary School
- Kettlewell Primary School
- Killinghall CE Primary School
- Kirkby Fleetham CE School
- Kirkby-in-Malhamdale VA Primary School
- Knaresborough St John’s CE Primary School
- Le Cateau CP School
- Lealholm Primary School
- Leeming RAF Community Primary School
- Lothersdale Primary School
- Meadowside Academy, Knaresborough
- Melsonby Methodist Primary School
- Michael Syddall CE (Aided) Primary School
- Middleham Primary School
- Nidderdale High School
- North & South Cowton Community Primary School
- North Rigton CE Primary
- Northallerton School & Sixth Form College
- Oakridge CP School
- Oatlands Junior School
- Otley Street Community Nursery School
- Outwood Academy Ripon will be closed to year groups 9 and 10 today
- Ravensworth CE School
- Reeth Community Primary School
- Richmond Methodist Richmond School and Sixth Form College
- Ripley Endowed Primary School
- Risedale School Rossett Acre Primary, Harrogate
- Rossett School
- Saltergate Infant School
- Saltergate Junior School
- Settle College
- Sherburn High School
- South Craven School
- Spennithorne Primary School
- Spofforth Primary
- St Cuthberts CE Primary School, Pateley Bridge
- St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Harrogate
- St Peter’s CE Primary School St Hedda's Catholic Primary School
- Summerbridge CP School
- Sutton in Craven CE VC Primary School
- Tadcaster Grammar School
- The Dales School The Forest School, Knaresborough
- The Skipton Academy
- The Wensleydale School
- Thornton-in-Craven Community Primary and Nursery School
- Threshfield Primary School
- Trinity Academy Eppleby Forcett
- Trinity Academy Middleton Tyas
- Trinity Academy Richmond Upper Wharfedale Primary Federation (Grassington, Cracoe, Burnsall & Kettlewell
- Upper Wharfedale School Wavell Community Infant and Nursery School
- Wavell Community Junior School
- Welburn Hall School
- West Burton CE Primary School
- Western Primary School
