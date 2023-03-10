MORE than 90 schools are closed today (March 10) in York and across North Yorkshire.

In York Elvington CE School is closed because of a power cut in the village.

In North Yorkshire the following schools are closed:

  • Ainderby Steeple Church of England Primary School
  • All Saints, Kirby Overblow
  • Askrigg VC Primary School
  • Aspin Park Primary School, Knaresborough
  • Bainbridge CE Primary and Nursery School
  • Bradleys Both Community Primary School
  • Brayton Academy
  • Brougham Street Community Nursery School
  • Castleton Primary School
  • Coppice Valley Primary School
  • Cowling Community Primary School
  • Dacre Braithwaite CE Primary School
  • Darley CP School East Cowton CE School
  • Embsay C of E (VC) Primary School
  • Ermysted’s Grammar School
  • Federation of Grewelthorpe and Fountains Primary Schools
  • Federation of Snape Community & Thornton Watlass CE Primary Schools 
  • Follifoot Primary Fountains Earth CE School
  • Glaisdale Primary School
  • Glasshouses CP School
  • Glusburn Community Primary School
  • Goathland
  • Goldsborough Sicklinghall Federation
  • Grove Road CP School
  • Gunnerside Methodist (VC) Primary School
  • Hackforth & Hornby CE Primary School
  • Hampsthwaite Primary School
  • Harrogate High
  • Hawes Primary School
  • Hipswell CE Primary School
  • Kettlesing Felliscliffe Primary School
  • Kettlewell Primary School
  • Killinghall CE Primary School
  • Kirkby Fleetham CE School
  • Kirkby-in-Malhamdale VA Primary School
  • Knaresborough St John’s CE Primary School
  • Le Cateau CP School
  • Lealholm Primary School
  • Leeming RAF Community Primary School
  • Lothersdale Primary School
  • Meadowside Academy, Knaresborough
  • Melsonby Methodist Primary School
  • Michael Syddall CE (Aided) Primary School
  • Middleham Primary School
  • Nidderdale High School
  • North & South Cowton Community Primary School
  • North Rigton CE Primary
  • Northallerton School & Sixth Form College
  • Oakridge CP School
  • Oatlands Junior School
  • Otley Street Community Nursery School
  • Outwood Academy Ripon will be closed to year groups 9 and 10 today
  • Ravensworth CE School
  • Reeth Community Primary School 
  • Richmond Methodist Richmond School and Sixth Form College
  • Ripley Endowed Primary School
  • Risedale School Rossett Acre Primary, Harrogate
  • Rossett School
  • Saltergate Infant School
  • Saltergate Junior School
  • Settle College
  • Sherburn High School
  • South Craven School
  • Spennithorne Primary School
  • Spofforth Primary
  • St Cuthberts CE Primary School, Pateley Bridge
  • St Joseph's Catholic Primary School Harrogate
  • St Peter’s CE Primary School St Hedda's Catholic Primary School
  • Summerbridge CP School
  • Sutton in Craven CE VC Primary School 
  • Tadcaster Grammar School
  • The Dales School The Forest School, Knaresborough
  • The Skipton Academy
  • The Wensleydale School
  • Thornton-in-Craven Community Primary and Nursery School
  • Threshfield Primary School
  • Trinity Academy Eppleby Forcett
  • Trinity Academy Middleton Tyas
  • Trinity Academy Richmond Upper Wharfedale Primary Federation (Grassington, Cracoe, Burnsall & Kettlewell
  •  Upper Wharfedale School Wavell Community Infant and Nursery School
  • Wavell Community Junior School
  • Welburn Hall School
  • West Burton CE Primary School
  • Western Primary School