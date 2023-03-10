City of York Council is inviting residents and visitors to the event to mark the anniversary of the massacre, which had occurred at Clifford's Tower.

The mass murder and suicide of 150 people, York's entire Jewish community at the time, took place inside the tower, where they were trapped by rioters.

The Lord Mayor will be attending, and there will be guest speakers from English Heritage and York Interfaith, music and a prayer.

The free event will take place at The Castle Museum on Thursday, March 16, and will run from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Cllr Darryl Smalley, executive member for culture, leisure and communities, said: "It is important that, as a city, we come together to commemorate the 1190 massacre and reflect on both past and present persecutions.

"By being vigilant in our opposition to hatred, discrimination and oppression – and vigilant in defence of peace, respect and human rights – we can work together to stop division and the spread of hatred in our society."

Sam Borin, Holocaust Memorial Day Steering Committee Chair, said: "This is a chance to reflect not only on events in the past, but on how we can work together to put a stop to division in our society.

"It is vital that we remember those who have lost their lives and take positive action to make a difference and promote peace.”

No booking is required and it is accessible to all.