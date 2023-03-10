Fraudsters are impersonating Amazon in an attempt to gain access to victims' devices and steal personal information.

Consumer experts Which? are warning all customers about the scam.

This scam starts with a call or text from an unrecognised number.

The fraudster will tell the victim that their Amazon Prime subscription is either increasing in price or about to expire.

If the victim says they want to cancel their subscription, a second scammer will take the call.

This person will then tell the victim to download a remote access software called 'AnyDesk', which is a genuine program but is being exploited by criminals, Which? warn.

Victims of this scam could have their bank accounts emptied, so it is important to be on your guard.

If someone has gained access to your device, you should be able to end their access by pressing a button that states 'disconnect session'.

If you cannot see that button, another option is to turn off your Wi-Fi or your device, which will cut the connection.

When you turn your device back on, you can remove the software by finding it in your downloads folder.

Which? also recommend contacting your bank immediately following the incident as your account may have been accessed by the scammer.

If you think you may have been the victim of a scam, contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud, or the police if you live in Scotland.