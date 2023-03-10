The new electric-powered gate guards the approach to Green Lane level crossing near Trinity Fields in Knaresborough to stop people from illegally trespassing while still allowing specific people access to their private land.

The anti-trespass measure was put in place after Network Rail worked with Harrogate Borough Council to secure it as a planning condition for the new housing development to keep residents safe as more people live in the area.

The new gates guarding the Green Lane level crossing in Knaresborough (Image: Network Rail)

Councillor Tim Myatt, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for planning, said: “We want to ensure all residents are kept as safe as possible.

“By working with Network Rail and the housing developer to introduce this anti-trespass measure we can help prevent people illegally trespassing on to the railway.

“This measure will also help ensure the gate is not recklessly left open, reducing the risk for children, vulnerable people and animals.”

Authorised users, including the people who have specific permission to use the level crossing to reach their private lane, have been given the keycode and briefed on how to use the new system safely.