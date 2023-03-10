A NEW passcode protected gate is helping to keep people off the tracks at a level crossing in North Yorkshire, after Network Rail worked with local authorities to introduce the measure.
The new electric-powered gate guards the approach to Green Lane level crossing near Trinity Fields in Knaresborough to stop people from illegally trespassing while still allowing specific people access to their private land.
The anti-trespass measure was put in place after Network Rail worked with Harrogate Borough Council to secure it as a planning condition for the new housing development to keep residents safe as more people live in the area.
Councillor Tim Myatt, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for planning, said: “We want to ensure all residents are kept as safe as possible.
“By working with Network Rail and the housing developer to introduce this anti-trespass measure we can help prevent people illegally trespassing on to the railway.
“This measure will also help ensure the gate is not recklessly left open, reducing the risk for children, vulnerable people and animals.”
Authorised users, including the people who have specific permission to use the level crossing to reach their private lane, have been given the keycode and briefed on how to use the new system safely.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here