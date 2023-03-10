The University of York is to establish a new Department of Architecture and the Built Environment, which will see up to 500 students enrolled.

Offering BA and MA programmes, the new department will open in September 2025.

The courses will have an environmental and social bent, aiming to design buildings that meet the needs of communities and be energy-efficient.

The aim is for all courses to be eventually validated by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).

The University says the new department will champion sustainable, solutions-based and environmentally responsible design that supports York’s commitment to being a University for public good.

A search has begun for the new department’s first key role- the founding Professor and Head of Department at an undisclosed salary. Applications should be in by April 17.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Charlie Jeffery, said: “York is well-positioned to become a leader in societally-informed design, so this is a really bold and exciting new chapter for the University.

“Our founding professor will help shape and nurture an interdisciplinary culture in the department, building on our research strengths in community, computation, environment and geography, heritage and social policy.

“We want to broaden access into the professional community, championing diversity and inclusion in both our student body and our staff, as we train the next generation of architects.”

Professor Ambrose Field, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, which will host the new department, added: “This new department will offer new and exciting opportunities to re-think the typical architecture student experience.

“We have the chance to build an approach that is culturally-informed, inclusive, creative and sustainable from the outset. We will place an emphasis on teamwork and real-world engagement in how we teach, together with establishing a clear research agenda in responsible design”.

The new department will be located on the University’s campus. It will act as a hub for collaboration across the wider University for teaching and research in architectural design and related disciplines.

The transformational initiative will be guided by an external advisory board and early engagement with industry leaders.

Ken Shuttleworth, Founder of the London-based and employee-owned Make Architects, welcomed the announcement, adding: “It is great news that another fantastic University is expanding to teach architecture.

“There is so much more that can be done to bring the topic to people in an inclusive manner. We have to keep talking, innovating, collaborating and inspiring.

“To encourage more people to engage and participate in their built environment. We see this spirit of collective participation as fundamental to architectural education.”

The University of York was established in 1963 and some of the distinctive buildings from the era are listed. In 2022, it was teaching 20,735 students.