DRIVERS are being warned about delays at a major road junction in York city centre this morning.
There are four-way temporary traffic lights at the Blossom Street and Queen Street junction after reports of a water leak.
Drivers are being warned to expect delays, especially as snow is already making driving conditions hazardous in the city this morning.
