You’ll get a payment if the average temperature in your area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees celsius or below over 7 consecutive days.

And, although it's supposed to be a winter cold weather pay out, the scheme runs between November and March 31 - so households are still eligible if the freezing conditions last a few more days.

You’ll get £25 for each 7 day period of very cold weather.

Cold Weather Payments are different to Winter Fuel Payments.

If you were born before 26 September 1956 you could get between £250 and £600 to help you pay your heating bills. This is known as a ‘Winter Fuel Payment’.

The amount you get includes a ‘Pensioner Cost of Living Payment’. This is between £150 and £300. You’ll get this extra amount in both winter 2022 to 2023 and winter 2023 to 2024. This is in addition to any other Cost of Living Payments you get with your benefit or tax credits.

The Government's cost-of-living payments to help with heating bills this winter will also pay out another £65 this month.