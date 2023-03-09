The crash happened as fire and police services warned they were receiving reports of stranded vehicles and horrendous driving conditions due to the snowfall - especially in Harrogate, Scarborough and Sutton Bank.

"Please avoid travelling if possible," said police and fire officers.

The crashed car could be seen in an image taken on a sharp bend on the A170 at Sutton Bank near Thirsk.

Another image showed the very snowy conditions on the road at the bend.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said a crew from Thirsk was sent to the scene of a two-vehicle shunt collision on a bend in the road at Sutton Bank.

A spokesperson said no one was trapped but a woman was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew for minor injuries.