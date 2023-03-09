A CAR crash on a North Yorkshire road has been caught on camera this evening by a county council webcam amid 'horrendous' conditions caused by heavy snowfall.
The crash happened as fire and police services warned they were receiving reports of stranded vehicles and horrendous driving conditions due to the snowfall - especially in Harrogate, Scarborough and Sutton Bank.
"Please avoid travelling if possible," said police and fire officers.
The crashed car could be seen in an image taken on a sharp bend on the A170 at Sutton Bank near Thirsk.
Another image showed the very snowy conditions on the road at the bend.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said a crew from Thirsk was sent to the scene of a two-vehicle shunt collision on a bend in the road at Sutton Bank.
A spokesperson said no one was trapped but a woman was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew for minor injuries.
