From these photos from our archive, it doesn't look like we let a bit of the white stuff stop us from getting out and about or preventing what we wanted to do.

The black and white image dates from February 1983 and shows demonstrators gathered in the snow below York’s city walls to express solidarity with three York Greenham Common protesters who faced court action.

We are used to seeing residents cycle through the snow, but in 2018, one citizen made headlines for his rather unusual method for getting to work.

When the Beast from the East struck in 2018 bringing snow to the city, Stuart Priest donned his skis and slid through the snow to make his way to the Hiscox building in the centre of York for work. The Circus Skills expert said piste conditions were "excellent".

Stuart Priest skis to work in 2018

Sledging is a more common past-time when snow arrives and in 2008 we snapped this image of Kate and Alex Downing having fun in the snow on Easter Sunday at the University of York.

