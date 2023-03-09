Josh Mortimer's side will face off against the Betfred Championship heavyweights in the Third Round of this season's Betfred Challenge Cup at Odsal this weekend, a match that has been lauded as one of the biggest in the amateur club's history.

With the Bulls having lifted the trophy five times, the challenge ahead is almost as hard as it could possibly be for Acorn at this stage of the competition.

But Sunday is more about the occasion for Mortimer's men, some of whom are boyhood Bradford fans themselves, and who are set to live their dream of playing at one of the sport's most iconic stadia.

"[Championship leaders] Featherstone are probably the only tougher side that that we could have got," Mortimer admitted.

"From our point of view, it's pressure free. I would expect us to be heavily beaten.

"They're a top-class Championship team, and they proved that on Monday night against Featherstone.

"The pressure's off us. If we get beaten by a lot, we're expected to get beaten by a lot.

"Off the field, we've got quite a few in the squad who were Bradford fans growing up, and it's very much an iconic stadium.

"It's one of those that the boys will really want to play. I've played in quite a lot of stadiums myself and I've never played at Odsal, so I'm a bit jealous of them getting the chance to do it!

"It's about the occasion and enjoying themselves rather than the result."

Mortimer initially missed the news of his side's mammoth tie as he was reviewing their 12-10 victory against the RAF.

Acorn battled hard in their 12-10 victory over the RAF in the Second Round. Picture: SBS Photography (Image: SBS Photograhphy)

The trip to West Yorkshire makes a welcome change from Acorn's campaign in the competition last season, in which they travelled to Edinburgh Eagles in the First Round before making the trip to Portsmouth-based Royal Navy, and the head coach "couldn't be happier" with his side's opponents.

"Initially I actually missed it," he laughed. "I was reviewing the game against the RAF, so I had my phone on mute and I completely forgot that the draw was on.

"I got a phone call to say that we'd got Bradford, and I said 'no way'.

" I was buzzing really because it's an iconic competition, but it's not one that we're ever going to win or trouble.

"It's always good to get a nice run out in the first couple of rounds and take those into your season.

"But I couldn't be happier really, especially with with the teams that were left in. I think there were Swinton and Barrow, and I didn't really want to go to either of those two places if I'm honest. So, it's fantastic really."

Tickets for Sunday's clash, which can be bought above, are priced at £12 for adults, whilst children go free.

It's a gesture that has not gone unnoticed by Acorn, who will be taking three coaches of supporters to the game, with the club also hoping that they can inspire the next generation of players.

"For me, the big thing is letting kids go for free," Mortimer explained.

"That's fantastic for us. It should especially help people who want to take their kids to rugby and who are potentially looking at the fees and thinking, 'I don't really want to do that'.

"You can spend £12, and you and your kids could have a good afternoon. For me, that's brilliant.

"We've got quite a lot of juniors coming to watch as well on Sunday, we've got three buses coming. That's great from our point of view.

"It's just giving those kids something to aspire to.

"Obviously we're not expecting an upset or anything like that, but it would be great if those kids can come and say 'I remember watching the Acorn play at Bradford and playing in the Challenge Cup, that's something I want to do too'.

"I remember some of my earlier memories going to watch Grand Finals and things like that. They stick with you.

"If we can inspire some some kid from the Acorn to want bigger and better things, that's got to be a win for us."