POLICE are searching for the family of a man who died at a hospital in North Yorkshire.
Ronald Gettings lived at a home in Bridlington, but sadly died at Scarborough Hospital aged 94 earlier this week.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We're trying to locate his family. It's believed he had three children, including a son who lives in China."
If you can help police contact any relatives, email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk for the attention of Annette Laycock.
