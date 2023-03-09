POLICE are searching for the family of a man who died at a hospital in North Yorkshire.

Ronald Gettings lived at a home in Bridlington, but sadly died at Scarborough Hospital aged 94 earlier this week.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We're trying to locate his family. It's believed he had three children, including a son who lives in China."

If you can help police contact any relatives, email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk for the attention of Annette Laycock.