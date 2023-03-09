Liberal Democrat councillors say First York has confirmed that the Hospital Bus Park & Ride service, which connects Rawcliffe Bar Park & Ride and the hospital, will no longer operate from April 1, when the current contract ends.

The councillors have hit out at the impact this decision could have on vulnerable people needing to access the hospital and have launched a petition to call for the service to be retained.

A spokesperson said the hospital bus service had been operated by First York with financial support from the hospital.

"First York have confirmed that the decision to withdraw the service has been made due to dwindling passenger figures, which have left the service no longer financially viable going forward," they said.

"The other bus options available locally, which have stops near the hospital are the Rawcliffe Bar P&R (Service 2), which picks up and drops off close to Bootham, which is a 10-15 minute walk from the hospital site and the Service 6, which picks up and drops off on Wigginton Road outside the hospital."

The Press recently reported that the number of bus journeys people take in York has fallen by more than a third over the last 10 years.

Rawcliffe & Clifton Without councillor Darryl Smalley said: "Responses to our recent bus survey across Rawcliffe and Clifton Without have highlighted how important this service is to local residents.

"Given that the bus is intended to serve staff, patients and visitors, some of whom will be older or ill – this decision will have a major impact on all of them.

“We believe that instead of cancelling the service, First should invest in making it more reliable, whilst the Hospital Trust should tackle the multi-storey car park issues - which would help reduce the terrible traffic congestion suffered on Wigginton Road.

"A service from the park and ride to the hospital remains a sensible measure to reduce congestion locally."

Fellow councillor Sam Waudby said: "We've had hundreds of conversations about bus services locally, and it’s absolutely clear that the Hospital Bus is greatly appreciated, but underused.

"Whilst the route is clearly currently underused, many of First's operational decisions have contributed to this lack of use.

"For the last few months the ‘Hospital Bus’ hasn’t actually reached the hospital – it’s not a surprise passenger numbers have dwindled. All alternatives must be looked at to ensure patients, staff and visitors can access the hospital as easy and quickly as possible.”

They said the petition could be found at https://digitallibdems.typeform.com/hospbus.

First York has been approached for a comment, which will be published when received.