It's time to meet this week's new arrivals - thanks to all the York parents who have been sending in photos of their newborn babies.

We publish the photos in The Press and online - for free. And if you would like to have your baby featured please send us their photo via this online link: www.thepress.co.uk/newbabies

Time to meet this week's babies....

---

Baby's full name?

Louis Albert Smallwood

Louis

Baby's date of birth?

06/02/2023

Baby's weight?

8lb 15oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Ryan Smallwood and Jade Dickson

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Navigation Road, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Very fast labour, went from 4cm dilated to giving birth in 29 minutes.

---

Baby's full name?

Aiza Shah-Martin

Aiza

Baby's date of birth?

15/07/2022

Baby's weight?

3.900kg

Where was the baby born?

York Hopsital

Full name of parent(s)?

Irfan Shah & Febe Martin

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Dringhouses

Anything unusual about the birth?

Born by induction

---

Baby's full name?

Lottie

Lottie

Baby's date of birth?

08/01/23

Baby's weight?

7lb 7oz

Where was the baby born?

York

Full name of parent(s)?

Hayleigh & Ben

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Clifton York

Anything unusual about the birth?

She was born in her sack they called her a mermaid baby!! she is photographed wearing the same dress worn by her mu 30 years earlier!

---

Baby's full name?

Oliver Robert Hayes

Oliver

Baby's date of birth?

17/01/2023

Baby's weight?

8lb 3oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent(s)?

Emma & David Hayes

Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?

Heworth

Anything unusual about the birth?

Oliver was delivered with one hand on his head and the arm elbow up!

* These photos will appear in The Press on Tuesday.

* Send your baby photos to us via www.thepress.co.uk/newbabies or via the 'send now' link below