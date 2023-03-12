WELCOME to the world.
It's time to meet this week's new arrivals - thanks to all the York parents who have been sending in photos of their newborn babies.
Time to meet this week's babies....
---
Baby's full name?
Louis Albert Smallwood
Baby's date of birth?
06/02/2023
Baby's weight?
8lb 15oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Ryan Smallwood and Jade Dickson
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Navigation Road, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Very fast labour, went from 4cm dilated to giving birth in 29 minutes.
---
Baby's full name?
Aiza Shah-Martin
Baby's date of birth?
15/07/2022
Baby's weight?
3.900kg
Where was the baby born?
York Hopsital
Full name of parent(s)?
Irfan Shah & Febe Martin
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Dringhouses
Anything unusual about the birth?
Born by induction
---
Baby's full name?
Lottie
Baby's date of birth?
08/01/23
Baby's weight?
7lb 7oz
Where was the baby born?
York
Full name of parent(s)?
Hayleigh & Ben
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Clifton York
Anything unusual about the birth?
She was born in her sack they called her a mermaid baby!! she is photographed wearing the same dress worn by her mu 30 years earlier!
---
Baby's full name?
Oliver Robert Hayes
Baby's date of birth?
17/01/2023
Baby's weight?
8lb 3oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent(s)?
Emma & David Hayes
Where do you live (ie Acomb, York)?
Heworth
Anything unusual about the birth?
Oliver was delivered with one hand on his head and the arm elbow up!
