The two men aged 31 and 28 were arrested in Scarborough this morning (March 9) after a disturbance inside a property in Esplanade Gardens that spilled out onto the street.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Just before 11am, police received a number of calls from members of the public reporting a man walking along the street without clothing on the top half of his body and bleeding from a head wound.

"Officers attended and arrested the two suspects on suspicion of wounding. They remain in police custody at this time.

"The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment, but left a short time later.

"The suspects and victim are known to each other."

Anyone who witnessed the disturbance or saw the injured man walking along the street, but has not yet spoken to officers, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident number: 12230042895.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.