Hoping to repeat their success of last year is the Grand Hotel York, whose staff last year raised more than any other team, with them raising £8,500.

Already they have surpassed this total, with a record amount, they are currently keeping under wraps.

The premise of the fundraiser is simple- turn a loan of £30 into as much money as possible over a 30 day period.

After last year’s winning tally, the hotel’s team name reflections their ambition- The Grand Does Ten Grand.

Fundraising activities throughout February and March have included a quiz night, triathlon, team raffle and a Taste of Yorkshire Dinner on Tuesday, which raised £4,800 through ticket sales, raffles and an auction.

Some 50 diners enjoyed a 5-course menu created by Legacy Head Chef Ahmed Abdalla and Delifresh Young Chef of the Year Harry Blades.

It featured Yorkshire inspired dishes such as Whitby crab with maple seeded crackers and Harrys winning dessert from the Delifresh competition – chocolate Szechuan mousse with raspberry sorbet and Grand honey biscuit featuring honey from the Grands own rooftop beehives.

The hotel’s Corporate Social Responsibility champions Caroline Randall and Siobhan Spoor says the events reflect the massively important work for the community.

“It’s a great opportunity for the hotel to work together creatively whilst supporting a wonderful cause. Our Kitchen team loved creating this Yorkshire themed menu and were thrilled to be able to showcase their talents for such a worthy event.”

Hospice supporters have spent the past month fundraising as best they can in the challenge which ends this Sunday.

The teams taking part also include Delta by Marriott, Tesco Askham Bar, Acomb One Stop, York Mix, City Cruises York and Middleton Hotel.

The fundraising ideas have ranged from quiz nights, raffles, cake sales, craft and book sales, triathlons, sponsored walks and more.

An awards ceremony on Monday March 27, hosted by Delta by Marriott, will see the teams winning awards for most money raised, most inclusive team and most innovative team, as judged by Gillian Robson the founder of Tancream, a previous Dragon’s Den winner.

Annie Keogh, Community Development Fundraiser at St Leonard’s Hospice, York, said: “The commitment shown by all teams taking part in this year’s Accumulator Challenge is amazing! The teams have given up much of their free time arranging fundraising activities and getting others involved.

“We are grateful and truly humbled by the passion, dedication, and enthusiasm they have shown towards the hospice. Our care would simply not be possible without the continued support of our community and businesses like all those who’ve taken part in the Accumulator Challenge, and their partners, suppliers and customers who have helped.”