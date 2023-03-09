Roy Ellwood died at his home in Stockton Lane on February 28, having worked in newspaper sales for York and County Press - the former parent company of The Press - for 42 years until his retirement in 1993.

Roy, who was born and brought up in the city and went to St John's School, started work for The Yorkshire Herald, as it was then, in despatch aged just 15.

Interviewed by The Press in 2012, he recalled that, soon after joining the company as a 'despatch room junior' in 1951, he was asked to play for the Herald football team that then figured solely in friendly fixtures arranged by the likes of Press stalwarts Arthur Winship, Derek Breeze and Len Jackson.

So began a life-long association with local football in the city and, during his 52 years with the Herald club, Roy held various positions including secretary, treasurer, chairman, captain and manager.

He said at the time: "I only started playing regularly in 1956 after I returned from national service in the RAF in Egypt.

"I was then playing in what was the Half-Holiday League on a Wednesday."

After playing in friendlies for Herald, Roy decided there was an opening for a Sunday league to be established in York.

After an appeal in a 'Sportscene' column of former Press chief sports writer Malcolm Huntington, the league was formed in 1962 with a nucleus of eight teams.

Official sanction from the Football Association did not come through in time for the first designated campaign, though that proved no bad thing as Britain shivered in one of the worst winters in living memory thereby wrecking the country's football programme.

"But by 1963 we were up and running," said Roy, who served the league as secretary for 29 years and then chairman.

Roy was elected onto the York FA in 1966, where one of his duties was running summer coaching sessions for children. He went on to become president of that organisation and he was on the committee until he passed away.

In 1987, he was elected to the North Riding County FA, where he became vice-president chairman of football development.

Roy presenting the York FA Under 11s Trophy to winners Heworth in 2015 (Image: Newsquest)

Yorkshire Herald brought the curtain down at a commemorative dinner at Lady Anne Middleton's Hall in York in 2001.

And in 2002, the national FA presented Roy with an award for his services to local football.

In his time, Roy was also chairman of the Women’s FA North East joint liaison committee at one point.

Roy was married to Joyce for more than 60 years and they were rarely ever apart until her death aged 81 in 2019. They have three children, Kevin,60, Denise, 57 and Robert,55.

Roy and Joyce on their wedding day (Image: UGC)

Kevin said: "A lot of people will remember my dad through football.

"Since his death we have had a lot of cards and a phrase that keeps cropping up is that he was a real gentleman.

"He also loved his horse racing. That was his second passion in life - he part owned two horses in his later years.

"When he stepped down from managing the football teams, it gave him more time to do that."

"As a person he had time for everybody," said Denise.

"He was loving and caring. He was selfless and he'd never let anybody down.

"He still had The Press delivered every single day."

Roy and Joyce celebrating their Diamond Wedding (Image: Newsquest)

Roy was also grandad to Oliver and Jenny, and Daniel and Briony and great grandad to Thomas and Sophie.

His funeral will be held at York Crematorium on Thursday, March 23 at 11am with donations to The British Heart Foundation.