Michella Lydell, 28, was convicted at trial of stealing a Google Chromecast and wire to a total value of £30 from Selby High School when she was working there as an employee. Lydell, who had denied the charge and gave her address as a property off York Road, Escrick, was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £30 compensation, £300 prosecution costs and a £26 statutory surcharge.

Poitre Nawrot, 41, of no fixed address, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted breaching a restraining order. He must pay a £154 statutory surcharge and £80 prosecution costs.

Cheryl Vie, 54, of Kirby Wiske near Thirsk, pleaded guilty to letting her dog worry sheep. She must pay £435 consisting of a £250 fine, a £100 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Bartosz Wielgomas was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to take an extended driving test before driving alone again after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at York College. The 18-year-old from Willow Grove, Boroughbridge, was made subject to a 12-month community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work and was ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.