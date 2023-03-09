At the end of last year, some shoppers reported seeing packets of Lurpak being sold for as much as £9 - alongside some supermarkets putting security tags on the item.

After the dramatic price rise, some shoppers have begun to go for cheaper alternatives - but while the Lurpak alternatives were cheaper, research has found that the price of these has also significantly risen in the past year.

The latest statistics show that only three out of 30 items cost less in shops and supermarkets than they did 12 months ago.

Some food essentials have jumped up in price by as much as 65% in just a year while vegetable oil and pasta are now more than double the cost they were at the same time in 2022.

In 2022, a spokesperson for the Danish brand Lurpak said: "Prices on the shelves have had to rise in recent months. We understand that recent inflation in food prices is hitting many households really hard right now.

"Unfortunately, our farmers are facing a similar situation with prices for the feed, fertiliser and fuel they need to produce milk, all rising significantly in recent months.

"While we don't set the prices on the shelves, we do work closely with the retailers to ensure our farmers receive a fair price for the milk they produce." Reports from July 2022 say that in some supermarkets, Lurpak was being sold for over £9 a tub.

Other supermarkets saw packs of luxury butter retailing for around £5 for a 500g tub.

Here's the price difference nearly 12 months on:

Lurpak

Feb 2022: £3.65

Jan 2023: £4.99

Increase: 36.7%

Aldi Norpak

Feb 2022: £1.99

Mar 2023: £2.19

Increase: 12%

Lidl Danpak

Feb 2022: £1.89

Jan 2023: £2.19

Increase: 15.8%

Morrisons Spreadable

Feb 2022: £2.20

Jan 2023: £2.49

Increase: 13.1%