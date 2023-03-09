The Turning Point Brewery is again staging a York Stout Walkabout on the weekend of March 25-26, featuring seven of its favourite pubs.

After the success of last year, the Knaresborough-based brewery has doubled the amount of beer on offer.

To take part, drinkers go to one of the pubs and receive a stamp for each measure of stout and then go to the others for more stamps. Once complete, the book can be handed in at the Falcon in Micklegate, which is co-owned by the brewery, for a gift.

Brewery co-founder Aron McMahon says some very rare stouts can be tasted, some of which are made in collaboration with other breweries. They vary in strength from 9% to 12%.

The other pubs taking part are The Maltings, Eagle & Child, The Last Drop Inn, the Rook & Gaskill, The Phoenix Inn, and The Swan.

From April, the brewery at Grimald Park, Wetherby Road, will open its tap, with music and food from 30-9pm on Fridays and Midday-9pm on Saturdays.

The dates are April 21-22, May 26-27, June 23-24, July 28-29, August 25-26, and September 29-30.