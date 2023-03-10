Laura Jane Haigh’s Rottweiler called Bonny inflicted “horrendous injuries” by grabbing and holding the neighbour’s arm, said Judge Simon Hickey after looking at photos of the wounds.

“They are almost like something out of the sea had attacked her arm. They are huge, huge."

He said the neighbour will be permanently scarred and ordered deputy care home manager Haigh to pay the victim £5,000 compensation.

“This animal cannot continue to live,” he said and ordered the dog to be put down.

Brooke Morrison, prosecuting, said Bonny had previously injured another dog owner who had intervened when it was fighting another dog and Haigh had made a formal declaration that she would keep it muzzled and on a lead when in public.

On December 28, the neighbour was bringing in her bins when she turned and saw Haigh’s two Rottweilers standing behind her “barking and baring their teeth”.

The smaller one, Bonny, reached up and dragged its front paws down her chest.

“Without warning and for no cause she could see, Bonny took hold of (the neighbour’s) right arm and refused to let go,” said Ms Morrison.

“The pain was unbearable.”

Haigh or her daughter pulled the Rottweiler off the neighbour and took it into the family’s garden.

Haigh told police the dog was “usually a loving family pet”.

Ms Morrison said Haigh gave first aid to the neighbour and as soon as she realised how serious the injuries were, drove her to accident and emergency.

Haigh, 49, of Dalton near Thirsk, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control and injured someone.

She was given an eight-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

Haigh’s solicitor advocate Peter Minnikin said the dogs had been getting out of the Haighs' car before going into Haigh’s garden when the incident happened.

“It was … a momentary lapse, but I accept it had catastrophic consequences,” he said.

“She immediately apologised and has shown remorse from the start.”

Haigh had never been in trouble with the police before.

“She has always been a responsible dog owner and there has been no concern about her in the past,” said Mr Minnikin.

Bonny was a “much loved family pet” but Haigh had voluntarily signed an agreement that it be euthanised before the hearing.

In a personal statement the neighbour said she had lost all feeling in the arm where the dog had grabbed her and doctors had said she may never get it back.

She couldn’t use the arm normally and when she had tried to type the statement had had to give up after writing the date because of the pain in her arm.