The journalist opened an account with the controversial ChatGPT and asked it to tell her a joke about York.

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm since its launch in November last year. The artificial intelligence (AI) program will answer an array of questions on all aspects of life. It has been used to write everything from poems and songs, to job applications and even, controversially, college essays,

But can it tell a joke?

That's what our reporter attempted to find out when she fired up a conversation with ChatGPT.

Trouble was, the first joke wasn't very funny, so she asked for another one. And another one.

Still not laughing, she asked the chatbot to write a funny limerick about York. Then she asked for it to compose one in Yorkshire dialect.

Did she laugh?

Q: Tell me a joke about York, England

A: Why did the Viking go to York, England?

To get a Jorvik-up!

Q: That's not very funny...can you write a better one?

A: Of course! Here's another one:

Why did the York chicken cross the road?

To get to the other York!

Q: Mmm...not funny. Try again?

A: I'm sorry that my previous attempts at humor fell short! Here's one more:

Why don't they play poker in York, England?

Because the Queen is always in the castle!

Q: Not funny...how about a joke involving York and KitKat or chocolate?

A: Sure, here's a joke for you:

Why is York, England the best place to buy KitKat bars?

Because it's where they keep all the Kit-Kats' secret ingredients - in the Minster-y!

ChatGPT tried to include KitKats into its jokes

Q: That is pretty terrible I am afraid. Have another go?

A: I apologize for not hitting the mark with my previous attempts. Here's one more:

Why did the chocolate maker move his factory to York, England?

Because he wanted to add a touch of magic to his chocolate, and York is where the wizards roam!

Q: How about a knock knock joke about York?

A: Sure, here you go:

Knock, knock.

Who's there?

York.

York who?

York-ta be kidding me, this is a great city!

Q: Mmm ... Not great....any more?

A: I'm sorry that my previous attempts have not been to your liking. Here's another one:

Knock, knock.

Who's there?

Viking.

Viking who?

Viking-foot in York and exploring this fantastic city!

Q: Here is a better joke....can you write a funny one like this: Jan Friend said: "A Roman centurion walks into bar, sticks up two fingers to the barman and says "five beers please."

A: That's a great joke! Here's my attempt at something similar:

A Viking warrior walks into a pub in York and orders a mead. The bartender asks, "Would you like a flagon or a horn?" The Viking replies, "I'll take the horn, but don't worry about the bill, my raids are on the house!"

Q: Not great I am afraid ..how about a funny limerick about York?

A: Sure, here's a limerick for you:

There once was a city called York,

Where the locals loved to eat with a fork,

They had fish and chips,

And Yorkshire pudding in trips,

And all day they'd talk about the Vikings and the New York!

Q: Can you make it more specific to York?

A: Absolutely, here's another limerick, more specific to York:

There once was a town known as York,

Where the streets were all full of great pork,

They'd have it with ale,

And tell tales of the gale,

That blew in the Vikings, and gave them a good fork!

ChatGPT made fun of York's Viking past - or tried to

Q: How about one with KitKats and Vikings?

A: Sure, here you go:

In York, there once lived a Viking,

Whose love for KitKats was quite striking,

He'd raid all the stores,

For chocolate galore,

And hide them all away, never inviting.

But one day, a KitKat-loving foe,

Challenged the Viking to a chocolate throw,

They threw and they tossed,

And eventually lost,

But the Viking vowed to return and steal their cocoa!

Q: Not bad! Can you write one about stag and hen parties in York

A: Certainly! Here's a limerick about stag and hen parties in York:

There once were some stags in York town,

Who partied until they were brown,

They drank lots of ale,

And told many a tale,

Until they stumbled and fell to the ground.

And the hens in York were just as wild,

They giggled and danced and then smiled,

They sipped on pink drinks,

And wore pretty pink things,

Until the next day, when they were all riled.

The AI bot tried to make fun of York's stag and hen dos

Q: Not bad! How about a stag and hen joke?

A: Here's a joke for you about stag and hen parties in York:

Why did the stag and hen parties in York decide to team up?

Because they heard that two wrights make a wrong, but two wrights make an airplane in York!

Q: Not so good...have another go

A: I'm sorry to hear that the previous joke didn't quite land. Here's another one for you:

What did the stag say to the hen party in York?

"Hey, why don't we join forces and explore this city like Vikings, but with cocktails instead of swords!"

Q: Finally, a joke about York and chocolate...make us laugh please!

A: Sure, here you go:

Why did the chocolate maker move to York?

Because he wanted to be closer to the chocolate museum and get his daily dose of cocoa inspiration!

But little did he know,

The locals love their chocolate so,

That every time he'd make a new treat,

They'd pounce on it like Vikings on meat!

Now he's known all around the town,

As the maker of chocolate with the golden crown,

And he lives happily ever after,

In York, the city of chocolate and laughter!

Q: Can you rewrite it in Yorkshire dialect thanks?

A: Aye, I can give it a go! Here's the same joke in Yorkshire dialect:

Whey did t'chocolate maker move t'York?

Cos 'e wanted t'be closer to t'chocolate museum an' get 'is daily dose o' cocoa inspiration!

But leetle did 'e kna',

T'locals luve their chocolate so,

That every time 'e'd mek a new treat,

They'd pounce on it like Vikings on meat!

Now 'e's known all around t'town,

As t'maker o' chocolate wi' t'golden crown,

An' 'e lives happily ivver after,

In York, t'city o' chocolate an' laughter!

Q: Thank you

A: You're welcome, happy to help! If you have any more questions or requests, feel free to ask.

