It is likely the region will be affected on Saturday evening (March 11) and Sunday morning (March 12).

More snowfall has the potential to cause disruption, particularly from 6pm on Saturday until 6am on Sunday.

It follows on from an amber weather warning that has been put in place for the end of the week.

What does the Met Office say?





According to the Met Office, the following issues could take place in North Yorkshire due to snow:

Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

Possible delays or cancellations to air travel

Bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible

Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable

A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

Why is there a yellow weather warning for North Yorkshire this weekend?





An area of low pressure moving in from the southwest through Saturday night into Sunday will bring a band of precipitation across much of the UK.

The forward edge of this is expected to fall as a transient band of snow which may bring accumulations over higher ground before turning increasingly to rain from the south through the night.

The yellow weather warning for the weekend follows a week of cold temperatures across the UK (Image: Canva)

However, for some places in the north of this area, this band may become slow-moving and snow may persist into Sunday morning.

For much of the area, accumulations are likely to be confined to elevations above 200m, with 2-5cm possible and 5-10cm possible above 400m.

These accumulations are likely to begin melting with the onset of rain, although, during this transition freezing rain is possible given the icy conditions, mainly over higher ground.

In the north, where the band of precipitation becomes slow-moving, similar accumulations are expected although this will not melt, with lying snow remaining through Sunday.

Full list of areas affected in Yorkshire and the Humber

East Riding of Yorkshire

North Yorkshire

South Yorkshire

West Yorkshire

York

What should I do?





You can keep up to date with the latest weather news on the Met Office website where you can find out about travelling in snow and ice, as well as tips on staying safe.