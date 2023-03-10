Finalist of the latest series of SAS: Who Dares Wins, Faye Banks, recently delivered talks at Selby College about her journey and career in engineering.

Speaking to both students and staff, Faye shared her experience on the latest series of the programme, which saw her take part in a six-week condensed version of the SAS selection process.

Held in the Vietnamese jungle, Faye talked about how the instructors Billy Billingham and his team of directing staff Jason Fox, Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver put them through their paces.

Faye Banks on SAS: Who Dares Wins (Image: UGC)

As a former Engineering student at Castleford College, which is also part of the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group alongside Selby College and Wakefield College, Faye also spoke to students about her career as a female engineer.

While speaking to the students, Faye said: “I’m extremely grateful to my lecturers who taught me at college, they recognised my talent in engineering and instilled the confidence in me to pursue my passion.

"You don’t get to be the best version of yourself on your own – learn from others and their experiences. Embrace every moment of your learning and you will see the returns.”

During her time at Castleford College, Faye was presented with the Apprentice of the Year award and the Young Woman Engineer of the Year accolade in 2004.

Faye's career has involved a number of leadership roles she has held at national and global companies such as Yorkshire Water, National Grid, Siemens, Carlsberg and Unilever.

In 2018, she was also commissioned by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to review the UK’s electricity standards.

Fay added: "For me, the key to maintaining a successful career in engineering has been my ability to adapt to new surroundings and situations.

Faye speaks to the Selby College students (Image: UGC)

"Even when you are faced with change or adversity, being able to apply your skills to whatever environment you’re in is a significant advantage in a fast-paced industry like engineering where technology and standards are constantly evolving,”

Faye had a tough start in life after she was taken into care at the age of nine, moving between 50 different emergency placements in just two years.

After leaving care, she trained to become an engineer and is currently working as a director of operations at Siemens.

Faye said: "Now is an exciting and pivotal time to enter the engineering industry, not only because the UK’s Net Zero initiative is creating more jobs in the area, but because the sector is crying out for female engineers.

"I’m incredibly proud to see that the industry is backing engineers from all backgrounds."