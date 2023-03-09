Studio 76 York Hair & Beauty on Tadcaster Road has won two regional awards for its customer service and creative talents.

Debbie Kirschman said winning 'Salon of the Year - York' Award in December at Hazelwood Castle presented by the Yorkshire Prestige Awards was an amazing event and a big boost to the business after years of challenges due to the pandemic lockdowns and current cost of living crisis.

Then, earlier this month, she won Outstanding Salon of the Year for the North East of England and Yorkshire region at the English Hair & Beauty Awards at the Hilton Doubletree in Hull.

Debbie continued: “We are beyond delighted to be recognised for our hard work over the past few years and the awards are a wonderful recognition of the team’s creativity, talent and exceptional customer service. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Studio 76 staff say they want to thank the customers for their loyalty and 5* reviews that led to the recognition.

Studio 76 can be found at www.studio76york.co.uk