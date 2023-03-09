A YORK city centre cafe will not reopen as the unit is back up for rent.
As previously reported in The Press, The Naked Deli, which was in 39, Parliament Street, closed down in January this year.
The retail unit is now on the market to rent for £59,500 a year with Blacks Property Consultants.
The notice in the window, dated February 28, from the lawyers of the building owner Northern Retail Consortium Limited, says that the cafe forfeited their lease, which was signed on October 1, 2021.
- Read Next: North Yorkshire author wins national romance novel award
- Read Next: York property upgraded to slash energy bills - and it's on the market
It reads: "The landlord has today re-entered 39, Parliament Street in accordance with the landlord's power under clause 4.1.1 of the lease.
"As a consequence of the re-entry, the lease if forfeited and the premises have been secured."
The Press has attempted to contact The Naked Deli, which first opened in the site in March last year, but the company has not yet responded.
Andrew Hedley of Blacks said: "39 Parliament Street is newly on the market.
"It's encouraging to have had a number of people already seriously interested in the property, and we've had five people coming to view it today."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here