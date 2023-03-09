As previously reported in The Press, The Naked Deli, which was in 39, Parliament Street, closed down in January this year.

The retail unit is now on the market to rent for £59,500 a year with Blacks Property Consultants.

The notice in the window, dated February 28, from the lawyers of the building owner Northern Retail Consortium Limited, says that the cafe forfeited their lease, which was signed on October 1, 2021.

It reads: "The landlord has today re-entered 39, Parliament Street in accordance with the landlord's power under clause 4.1.1 of the lease.

"As a consequence of the re-entry, the lease if forfeited and the premises have been secured."

The Press has attempted to contact The Naked Deli, which first opened in the site in March last year, but the company has not yet responded.

Andrew Hedley of Blacks said: "39 Parliament Street is newly on the market.

"It's encouraging to have had a number of people already seriously interested in the property, and we've had five people coming to view it today."