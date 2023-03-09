The Bishopthorpe Sports and Social Club has been recognised by York Camra as Club of the Year.

Branch Chairman, Chris Tregellis, praised the quality of the beer offering at this popular club. He told a packed club at last week’s presentation that clubs who look after their beers generally look after the other elements of a club's life. Club members agreed.

Chris also noted that at £3.60 a pint the annual club fee of £6 would soon be recouped. Regulars and visitors “had a fine time” that night, he added.

Club Chairman, Martin Scott, praised the team at the club and said the award was testament to the attention to detail that the club exudes.

Tomorrow (Fri) will see the start of the club’s 11th Annual St Patrick’s Beer Festival, from 4pm, which runs until Sunday.

The event has free entry and offers 9 real ales and 3 ciders in addition to the main bar cask ales. There will also be live music.