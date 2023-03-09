North Yorkshire Police arrested 14 people and made safeguarding visits to 70 vulnerable people during a week of action targeting county lines drug dealing.

The activity was part of a national week of intensification led by the National Crime Agency that saw police forces across the country working to disrupt drug dealers and safeguard vulnerable people who are exploited by organised crime gangs. The week ran from February 27 until March 5.

Officers in Harrogate were supported by West Yorkshire Police in the execution of four warrants in Kirk Deighton and Leeds that are linked to county lines coming into the Harrogate area. At one address in Leeds officers recovered approximately £100,000 in cash.

As a result of the searches three arrests were made, a 19-year-old man was arrested for possessing with intent to supply a class A drug, class B drug and class C drug.

A 26 -year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled class B drug and handling criminal property.

All three were released under investigation.

A 32-year-old attended a voluntarily interview and was issued a cannabis warning.

Several teams from North Yorkshire Police were deployed to work on the week of action. The force’s intelligence team were responsible for working within the community to identify suspects, vehicles and vulnerable people subjected to exploitation.

The operation expedite team is the force’s dedicated county lines team, they were out on the streets proactively stopping people and vehicles that are linked to the supply of drugs.

The operational support unit also assisted with proactive patrols and the execution of warrants across the county.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Simpson, who coordinated the week of activity in North Yorkshire, said: “County lines drug dealing is a major priority for North Yorkshire Police, so much so that we have teams who are focused full-time on disrupting drug dealing activity.

“Although last week’s activity is part of a national week of intensification, it is indicative of the activity going on across North Yorkshire all of the time.

“The fact that we have safeguarded 70 people in one week shows our commitment to protect vulnerable people who have been or are at risk of being exploited by dealers.

“I would urge anyone with information about drug dealing in their community to call us, we treat every piece of information as important.”

Anyone with concerns about county lines can speak to police on 101 or call 999 in an emergency.

If you’d rather stay anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.