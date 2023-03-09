Rick Parker, aged 39, of Market Weighton has been charged with murder and has been remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court today (March 9).

Parker has also been charged with actual bodily harm in connection with the assault of a man on Sunday February 19.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "We were called to reports of a concern for safety at a property in Aspen Close in Market Weighton on Sunday March 5.

"Upon attending, sadly it was discovered that Helen Harrison had sustained fatal injuries.

"Due to previous contact we had with the victim, a mandatory referral has been made to the IOPC."

Helen was named by Humberside Police officers yesterday. Her family continue to be supported by specialist trained officers and have asked for privacy.

Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) Doug Blackwood said: “We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will cause shock and concern to the local community, but I would like to reassure people that this is an isolated incident between individuals known to each other with no wider risk to members of the public."