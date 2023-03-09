Green Hammerton-based company Badapple Theatre, has been saved thanks to an Arts Council grant of just over £24,000.

Badapple was established by Kate Bramley back in 1998 and she takes her original productions to the smallest and hardest-to-reach village halls round Yorkshire and nationally.

York actor Richard Kay starring in a previous Badapple production of Tales From The Great Wood (Image: Badapple)

They are preparing to celebrate the company’s 25th anniversary with a national tour of 1960s comedy Eddie and the Gold Tops beginning in April.

“It has been a hard few years for everyone in the arts and for Badapple too,” says Kate. “We were delighted to have survived the Covid lockdowns in good shape, making sure we found new ways to keep our communities engaged and upbeat, particularly our youth theatre.

"But two unsuccessful requests for funding support from the Arts Council across the autumn and winter of 2022 meant we were looking at having to close the company this year. All our reserves of finance and energy had gone, quite frankly. So this support means a huge amount to us and the small communities that we serve right across the country- on this upcoming project from Somerset to Northumberland- in all the small places where we can spread a bit of theatre joy and bring folk together.”

Badapple artistic director Kate Bramley (Image: Badapple)

News of the £24,283 grant came just as rehearsals get under way for Eddie and the Gold Tops. Set in the fictional Yorkshire village of Bottledale in 1963, three actors - Emily Chattle, Zach Atkinson and Richard Galloway - will take on multiple roles in this popular comedy, replete with 1960s-style songs and music by SONY award-winning songwriter Jez Lowe. The funding will also go towards Badapple’s Youth Theatre which meets weekly in Green Hammerton during term time.

To find out more about Badapple Theatre Company or to book tickets, visit www.badappletheatre.com or call tel: 01423 331 304.