The group of 20 staff from Applefields School will be taking part in the walking challenge on Saturday April 1.

The challenge involves walking the infamous 24.5-mile trek, which includes a 1585-metre climb in the Yorkshire Dales.

A spokesperson said: "We will be climbing the three peaks of Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough to raise money for the school.

"We are hoping to raise enough money to build our pupils a new outdoor sensory garden, which will include outdoor sensory stations.

"We envision this space to help maximise our pupils educational potential while creating a safe and calming learning environment where they can thrive. This space will give our pupils new opportunities to explore their sensory world."

To support the efforts of the staff, visit their donation page at: bit.ly/3LrJ18n