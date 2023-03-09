STAFF from a school in York are preparing to take on the Yorkshire three peaks to raise money to build a new garden.
The group of 20 staff from Applefields School will be taking part in the walking challenge on Saturday April 1.
The challenge involves walking the infamous 24.5-mile trek, which includes a 1585-metre climb in the Yorkshire Dales.
A spokesperson said: "We will be climbing the three peaks of Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough to raise money for the school.
"We are hoping to raise enough money to build our pupils a new outdoor sensory garden, which will include outdoor sensory stations.
"We envision this space to help maximise our pupils educational potential while creating a safe and calming learning environment where they can thrive. This space will give our pupils new opportunities to explore their sensory world."
To support the efforts of the staff, visit their donation page at: bit.ly/3LrJ18n
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here