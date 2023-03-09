Despite suspending action by their members working for Network Rail, the RMT strike for members working for train operators, including Northern, remains in place next week on Thursday March 16 and Saturday March 18.

Northern will run an amended strike timetable on the affected days, with a 12-hour operation on selected routes from 7am to 7pm.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’re expecting the skeleton services we can run to be very busy – so customers should plan ahead and check before they travel.

“Given the reduced timetable only runs until 7pm, I’m very keen to stress that people should check their last train home on those dates – so that customers don’t find themselves stranded at the wrong end of the line as a result of this action by the RMT.”

Given the impact of the RMT action on fleet displacement, Northern services are expected to start later than usual on the days immediately following the strike dates, although a full timetable will run on those days once services are up and running.

There are further strikes planned for March 30 and April 1.