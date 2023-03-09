Light flurries of snow started in the city at about 8.30am and the Met Office says there will heavy snowfall in the city at times today, tonight and tomorrow morning, although it will sometimes turning to sleet.

But BBC Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, says the city is going to see only sleet, turning at times to rain.

A difference of only one or two degrees makes all the difference between settling snow and sleet, and forecasters face notorious difficulties predicting what will happen when temperatures are hoverring around or just above freezing.

The Met Office says York will see heavy snow by 11am, followed by sleet for some of the afternoon and evening, and more consistent heavy snowfall early tomorrow, including the morning rush hour.