The Ivy York, Everyman Cinema Harrogate and luxury hotel, Grantley Hall will play host to three of the flagship events being during the week-long festival in May created by North Yorkshire based, former NHS plastic surgeon, Dr Lubna Khan-Salim.

Dr Lubna said: "This is Yorkshire Beauty is a brilliant opportunity to put the spotlight on topics and issues around beauty and skincare including representation, health and wellbeing, and sustainability.

"The week-long event will celebrate the diversity, innovation, and passion for beauty across the region with events in Harrogate, Leeds, York, and Bradford."

She continued: "Nothing like this has been held in Yorkshire before. We’re delighted to have the support of local and national businesses to help create this grassroots movement that celebrates the talent, brands and interest people of Yorkshire have for beauty and its impact it has on them as individuals and wider society.”

Kicking off the week, on Monday May 22 Harrogate’s Everyman Cinema will host an event all about sustainability in the beauty industry: what brands and consumers can do to make positive changes.

The lunchtime event includes a private screening of the award-winning short film, Tomorrow and the Butterfly, created by beauty brand DAVINES, followed by a panel discussion with leading wellness brand, NEOM and their Culture and Engagement Lead, Charlotte Silver, along with Fiona Ras-Jones, Director from Make an Impact, an agency helping B Corps take their impact to the next level.

The impact of social media and society’s view of beauty is the topic for the lunch time event at The Ivy York on Tuesday May 23. Guests will enjoy a meal, alongside a discussion with a panel including media broadcaster and public speaker, Stephanie Hirst.

On Wednesday May 24, Grantley Hall is hosting an exclusive female focused event entitled Biohack-HERS dedicated to the latest developments in regenerative health. Tickets include access to their ELITE gym and cutting-edge wellness technologies, lunch at the Three Graces Spa Lounge followed by a panel discussion with some of the nation’s leading experts in bio-hacking and women’s health.

This is Yorkshire Beauty is also supporting Yorkshire charity, The Burns Club with the release of two poster designs that are available to purchase from Yorkshire designer, Ow.Much.Design.

Further details on This is Yorkshire Beauty Week, including all the events taking place in Harrogate, Leeds, Bradford and York, along with ticket information is available at www.thisisyorkshirebeauty.com