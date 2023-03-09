EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 6.25am today (March 9) after reports of a crash in Langtoft near Malton.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Malton along with a crew from Driffield responded to a report of a two vehicle crash involving a car and a van.
"The incident is ongoing."
