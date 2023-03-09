The sale, organised by parents and family members from Naburn Cof E Primary, will be at St Crux church hall in York city centre from 9am to 4pm on Saturday.

“This is a true group effort from the school community, showing that we may be small but we can still do great things when we come together!” said Alexis Stevens, chair of the Friends of Naburn Primary.

“The stalls and café will all be manned by parent and family volunteers, giving up their Saturday purely to show love and support for the school.

“This is also the biggest opportunity we have to raise much needed funds, all of which will go straight back into school to make sure that the children have the resources to enable them to have the best experiences possible at Naburn.

“There will be some fabulous pre-loved items on sale, so people are encouraged to come early to grab a bargain. The café will be full of delicious, home baked goods, as well as freshly made hot and cold sandwiches, perfect for a lunch time or just a quick break.”