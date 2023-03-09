Library bosses decided to temporarily close the library in the middle of last month because average temperatures inside were only 10 degrees.

Health and Safety Executive guidance states that the minimum temperature for working indoors in a library-type environment should be at least 16°C.

But work has now started to replace the boiler, radiators and space heaters and library bosses say it should be completed in time for re-opening on Thursday March 16.

Jenny Layfield, the chief executive of Explore York Libraries and Archives said: “I know how important Dringhouses Library is for the local community.

“So I’m delighted we’ve found a solution to the heating problems and can re-open this much-loved and well-used library.

“I want to thank everyone for their patience whilst we have been undertaking the necessary work.”

All items loaned by Dringhouses Library will be renewed automatically until the library re-opens.

The nearest alternative library is Acomb Explore on Front Street. Library bosses say regular library services and activities such as computer use, Under 5 story time and Lego Club may be enjoyed at Acomb or at any other Explore library.

Customers who have questions about the closure can email contact@exploreyork.org.uk or call Acomb Explore on 01904 552651.