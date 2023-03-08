Lil Horsley, owner of Bison Coffee House in Heslington Road, says a change in her circumstances 'means it’s time for me to let it go.'

She said on Facebook she was not closing the doors and it would remain open as long as she was there.

"I am hoping some lovely person wants to take it on as it is so Bison can remain the beautiful thing it is," she said.

"But I would just like to say a massive thank you as always to each and every single one of our lovely customers and friends for your constant support & love since I took over.

"Many customers really have become friends who I love. You will never truly know what it means to me."

Chartered surveyor John Hornsby, who is handling the sale, says Bison benefits from a first floor function room which can be hired out for private events.

"The ambience is warm and inviting with many interesting and quirky interior furnishings enabling this business to stand out from the crowd," he said, adding there was an asking price of £44,950.