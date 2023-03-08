Sheree Spencer, 45, of Beales Close, Market Weighton, near York, appeared at Hull Crown Court last month and was sentenced in relation to coercive and controlling behaviour between January 2016 and June 2021, and three offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm between January and April 2020.

In what Judge Kate Rayfield called ‘the worst case of controlling and coercive behaviour I have seen’, Spencer was sentenced to four years in prison and an indefinite restraining order.

During one of the assaults, Spencer’s husband was spat at and grabbed by the throat, and another occasion saw Mr Spencer being bitten several times. In the third assault, Mr Spencer was assaulted with a wine bottle, causing permanent injuries to his ear and elbow.

Officer in the case PC Adele Jenkinson said: “I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge Mr Spencer’s strength, courage and patience throughout the criminal investigation and hope that this custodial sentence gives him, his friends and family some closure so that they can move forward and look towards a happier future.

“Sheree Spencer is an abusive and violent woman who subjected her husband to years of abuse. The offences were committed over a prolonged period of time and were regular, with several being carried out in a single day.

“I hope this outcome demonstrates to anyone affected by domestic abuse and violence that, no matter who you are, we will listen, support and take positive action to deliver justice.

“We understand that anyone can be affected by domestic abuse. There is no shame in this, and we want to help you out. If you are affected by this type of crime, please contact us.

“We will take any report seriously and treat it with the utmost priority. Importantly, you will be treated with confidentiality, and we will fully support you to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”

If you have been affected of any type of abuse, there are various ways you can report it to the police. You can speak to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, or you can report directly through our 101 number, or 999 in an emergency.