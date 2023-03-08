As reported by The Press earlier today (Wednesday, March 8), seven fire engines and the aerial ladder platform responded to the fire at the former Kimberley Hotel, in Kings Road, Harrogate, at 11.34pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that the fire is being treated as arson and is now being investigated.

"Police and Fire attended and the fire was extinguished at around 1.35am," they said.

"The incident has been confirmed as arson and a police investigation has been commenced."

The Kimberley Hotel in Harrogate after the fire (Image: Harrogate Fire Station)

One fire crew remained on the scene this morning (March 8).

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crews used 20 breathing apparatus, four hose reel jets, one main jet and lance, lighting thermal imaging cameras, small tools, a door enforcer, hydraulic spreaders, reciprocating saw, drills, and a triple extension ladder to tackle the blaze.

Damage caused by the fire (Image: Harrogate Fire Station)

The spokesperson said the fire caused 100 per cent damage to the annex measuring 10 metres by 10 metres, and caused 5 per cent smoke damage to the main building.

Photographs released by Harrogate Fire Station show damage to the inside of the former hotel after the fire, with some areas completely destroyed.

The damage (Image: Harrogate Fire Station)

Police are now appealing to members of the public for information.

The force spokesperson said: "Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or anyone who has any information which would assist officers with their enquiries is asked to contact the Force Control Room on 101, quoting reference 12230042171.

"Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111."