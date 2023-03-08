A FIRE at a former hotel in North Yorkshire 'may have been arson', the fire service says.
As reported by The Press earlier today (Wednesday, March 8), seven fire engines and the aerial ladder platform responded to the fire at the former Kimberley Hotel, in Kings Road, Harrogate, at 11.34pm on Tuesday.
This afternoon, a spokesperson for Harrogate Fire Station said: “The cause is still being investigated but believe it may have been arson.”
One fire crew remained on the scene this morning (March 8).
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crews used 20 breathing apparatus, four hose reel jets, one main jet and lance, lighting thermal imaging cameras, small tools, a door enforcer, hydraulic spreaders, reciprocating saw, drills, and a triple extension ladder to tackle the blaze.
The spokesperson said the fire caused 100 per cent damage to the annex measuring 10 metres by 10 metres, and caused 5 per cent smoke damage to the main building.
Photographs released by Harrogate Fire Station show damage to the inside of the former hotel after the fire, with some areas completely destroyed.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article