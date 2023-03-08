As reported by The Press earlier today (Wednesday, March 8), seven fire engines and the aerial ladder platform responded to the fire at the former Kimberley Hotel, in Kings Road, Harrogate, at 11.34pm on Tuesday.

This afternoon, a spokesperson for Harrogate Fire Station said: “The cause is still being investigated but believe it may have been arson.”

The Kimberley Hotel in Harrogate after the fire (Image: Harrogate Fire Station)

One fire crew remained on the scene this morning (March 8).

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crews used 20 breathing apparatus, four hose reel jets, one main jet and lance, lighting thermal imaging cameras, small tools, a door enforcer, hydraulic spreaders, reciprocating saw, drills, and a triple extension ladder to tackle the blaze.

Damage caused by the fire (Image: Harrogate Fire Station)

The spokesperson said the fire caused 100 per cent damage to the annex measuring 10 metres by 10 metres, and caused 5 per cent smoke damage to the main building.

Photographs released by Harrogate Fire Station show damage to the inside of the former hotel after the fire, with some areas completely destroyed.

The damage (Image: Harrogate Fire Station)