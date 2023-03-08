Lewis Joshua Oakland, 26, pleaded guilty to robbing two members of staff who tried to stop him shoplifting in the Hull Road Co-op store.

As the Press reported last month, he knocked out two teeth from one employee and threatened to “put a silver pellet” through one of their heads.

A member of the public, who considered Lewis Oakland’s sentence too lenient, asked the Attorney General to intervene.

They wanted the government law officer to send it to the Court of Appeal, which alone has the power to change the sentence.

But the Attorney General disagreed and decided the sentence was sufficient.

Oakland, of Watson Terrace, Holgate, will continue to serve the four-year sentence.

Members of the public can only ask the Attorney General to intervene in certain types of cases. Cases before the magistrates courts are not included and many cases that are heard by the crown court are also excluded.