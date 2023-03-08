Gregory Properties has just bought the 0.22ha site in Foss Islands Road, which previously contained Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Just Tyres, in a multi-million pound deal.

It applied to build a 139-unit scheme last August, after withdrawing a similar proposal for 133 student flats in November 2021.

The proposals have led to public opposition, particularly from nearby residents who say there is already too much student accommodation in the area, adding students in existing schemes nearby create too much noise.

The nearby Alton Cars site in James Street was approved for 303 purpose-built student flats last May, adding to others in the city pipeline.

However, Gregory says there is a chronic shortage of purpose-built student accommodation in the city, particularly as student numbers keep increasing at the nearby University of York and York St John University.

The latest plans are now for 138 studios with seven communal rooms, with the largely three-storey building having more landscaping than originally proposed and being of a higher specification.

A notable feature of the scheme is 100 cycle spaces are proposed instead of parking.

Harrogate-based Gregory Properties is no stranger to York, having delivered the £40 million Foss Islands Retail Park in 2007. It also delivers students flats, such as The Refinery, a 400-bed scheme in central Leeds.

The Foss Islands scheme is being led by director and head of residential, John McGhee, who is currently Chair of Trustees for York City FC Foundation which includes management of the York Girls Regional Talent Centre. Gregory Group is also a sponsor of York City Ladies Football Club.

John said: “Our commitment to York as an evolving city is long standing and we are passionate about repurposing brownfield sites in a sustainable way to support modern day use. This site is a prime example of an under-developed site with old, tired and outmoded buildings but well located for student provision.

“We know that York has one of the worst shortages of student accommodation in the UK. Affordable accommodation for students is a priority for both Universities in attracting young talent and with this scheme, we hope that we can deliver against at least a small part of the current shortage.”

The award winning Gregory Properties says it has negotiated forward funding for the project from a London based fund which already owns over 400 student residential units in York.

Leeds-based GMI construction is also pre-appointed to deliver the scheme once planning consent has been secured.

A spokesperson added, the company hopes City of York Council can come to a decision by the summer and the site purchase emphasised Greogory's confidence in the proposed development.

For more, check out planning proposal 22/01795/FULM at planningaccess.york.gov.uk