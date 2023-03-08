A YORK councillor and funeral director has been invited to the Coronation.
Osbaldwick and Derwent Ward Conservative councillor Martin Rowley BEM said he was looking forward to attending the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6, in which King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned as King and Queen.
He said he had been invited on account of his having been awarded the British Empire Medal in the New Year honours in 2020.
In a citation then, he was said to be a ‘successful and well regarded funeral director whose sensitivity, care and efficiency have been greatly appreciated both by bereaved families and religious officials with whom he works.’
He was also praised for his work as Chair of Governors at Osbaldwick Primary School and as a governor at St Aelred’s Roman Catholic Primary and Archbishop Holgate’s CofE Academy, and for volunteering for York Street Angels and helping to run, on a voluntary basis, the Rowntree Theatre.
*Have you been invited to the Coronation? Email details to mike.laycock@thepress.co.uk.
