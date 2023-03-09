The woman had spoken of “fighting for her life” when Joshua William Wright had his hands round her throat, said Michael Morley, prosecuting.

The 26-year-old attacker had also banged her head repeatedly against a glass door.

National sentencing guidelines indicated Wright should be jailed for between four and seven years for the more serious attack, said Mr Morley.

But defence barrister Sarah Vine KC said that Wright should be given a sentence that didn’t involve locking him up at all because of his mental difficulties and the potential strain of prison life on him.

He had “mental disorders which were abundant, serious and complex", she said and that these meant he behaved in the way he did.

She argued that he be given a sentence that allowed him to live in the community.

"In the unusual circumstances of this case, justice can be done by the imposition of a sentence which doesn't involve any further immediate custody," she said.

Wright has been remanded in prison since the end of his trial in December.

As The Press reported then, Wright, of Queen Victoria Street, South Bank, denied causing the woman actual bodily harm and wounding her with intent but was convicted by a jury

In a personal statement, the woman said as a result of the incidents, she had had to leave her job, drop out of university and leave York.

“She has come to feel York is not a safe place any more,” said Mr Morley.

Following the trial, Judge Simon Hickey asked probation officers to assess how dangerous Wright is before passing sentence.

When the case returned to court, the judge said: “I find that (the woman) was undoubtedly strangled and further attacked by repeatedly having her head banged into a door until it broke.”

READ NEXT

Wright had known what he was doing and had tried unsuccessfully to persuade the woman to touch a kitchen knife, said the judge.

During the trial, Wright claimed that he had only acted in self defence and that the woman and had fetched the knife from the kitchen.

Ms Vine, who did not represent Wright at the trial, said: “It is brilliantly apparent he could poorly cope in custody” and that prison didn't have the necessary resources behind bars for him.

The time he had spent behind bars on remand since the trial had been a sufficient shock, she said.

Prosecution and defence disagreed over two psychiatrists' reports about the defendant.

The case was adjourned after the defence produced evidence which the prosecution had not seen before and which the judge said it needed to consider.