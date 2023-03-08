The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for snow in some parts of central and northern England, and has stated it could bring "blizzard conditions".
This warning is in place from 3 pm on Thursday, March 9 to 12 pm on Friday, March 10.
Forecasters have also issued several milder yellow weather warnings for snow covering much of the country on Thursday, with night-time sub-zero temperatures expected in all four UK nations.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said: “The boundary between milder and colder air will slowly move north through Wednesday and overnight, moving the chances of snow further north with it. Snow will have settled quite widely in central parts of the UK as we move into Thursday morning leaving tricky conditions for the morning travel period.
"It will be another very cold night, especially under clear skies in Scotland where temperatures could get down to -15°C again tonight.
“An Amber warning for snow has been issued for the high ground running north in the centre of northern England as snow redevelops through the course of Thursday and persist until early Friday.
"Here we could see up to 40cm of snow accompanied by strong winds causing blizzard conditions.”
The full area covered by the amber weather warning can be seen on the Met Office website here.
What to expect with an amber weather warning?
In terms of what to expect with an amber weather warning, the Met Office said:
- Travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers
- Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely
- There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off
- Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
Additionally, National Highways has warned drivers in the West Midlands and the east of England not to travel unless their journey is essential.
