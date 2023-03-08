Helen Harrison, 59, was discovered in Market Weighton on Sunday (March 5).

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "We were called to reports of a concern for safety at a property in Aspen Close in Market Weighton.

"Upon attending, sadly it was discovered that Helen had sustained fatal injuries."

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and currently remains in police custody whilst police continue with lines of inquiry.

Helen’s family continue to be supported by specialist trained officers and have asked for privacy.

Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) Doug Blackwood said: “We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will cause shock and concern to the local community, but I would like to reassure people that this is an isolated incident between individuals known to each other with no wider risk to members of the public.

“I would encourage anyone with any information, or anyone with any concerns to please come and speak to us."

Anyone who can help the investigation should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 326 of 5 March.

If you would prefer to report information anonymously, you can do so by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.