Police have arrested a man following two burglaries at businesses in an East Yorkshire town.
As previously reported in The Press, Humberside Police had received a report that intruders gained entry into the upstairs storage area of a restaurant in Beverley.
Items including bedding and clothing that were donated to help those affected by the earthquake in Turkey were stolen.
A beauty salon was also broken into nearby, where extensive damage was caused, and beauty items and electronic equipment were stolen.
These incidents happened in Wednesday Market, in Beverley, on Sunday, March 5, at around 1.40am.
Humberside Police has now reported that in the early hours of this morning (March 8), they arrested a man in connection with several offences, including the two burglaries, and he remains in custody.
